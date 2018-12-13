  • KPIX 5On Air

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Would-be burglars who attempted to break into an Apple store in West Berkeley early Thursday morning by driving a U-Haul truck through the storefront were thwarted by the shop’s metal security gate, according to police.

Police said the suspects drove the rental truck through the glass doors of the store located on the 1800 block of Fourth Street in Berkeley shortly before 3:30 a.m. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the store and found the U-Haul truck abandoned and still running parked on the sidewalk in front of the store.

U-Haul truck driven into Berkeley Apple Store (Berkeley Police Department)

While the impact of the truck had smashed the glass doors and shattered another part of the glass storefront, leaving debris scattered across the sidewalk that was visible in photos provided by Berkeley Police, the truck was unable to breach the metal gate.

Though the store’s inventory was untouched by the suspects, the damage to the storefront apparently led store managers to keep the location closed, according to an automated message.

Berkeley police have not provided any information on possible suspects in the attempted burglary.

