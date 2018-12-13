SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who was stabbed in downtown San Francisco late Wednesday night, stumbled into the safety of BART’s Powell Street station and was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening wounds, officials said.

San Francisco police said the incident took place near the the Hallidie Plaza entrance of the Powell Street BART/Muni Station at around 9 p.m.

To the shock of holiday shoppers, the 33-year-old man covered with blood fled his attackers — 4 or 5 individuals — into the free area of the station and collapsed near the ticket machines. He was suffering from stab wounds to his torso.

BART personnel came to his aid and he was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.

Investigators said the victim has not provide any information about his attackers or where the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.