UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A water main break reportedly caused by PG&E crews Thursday afternoon has flooded areas along Union City Boulevard, according to authorities.

City workers said PG&E was working on a gas line when they somehow broke a water pipe.

Northbound Union City Boulevard was closed off between Smith Street and Whipple Road, according to Union City police. Drivers are being told to detour onto Dyer Street.

Police expect to deal with traffic issues for the next few hours as Alameda County Water District crews make repairs to the broken water main.

The roadway is anticipated to be closed for several hours and likely will not open up until Friday morning.