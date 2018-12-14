  • KPIX 5On Air

CUPERTINO (CBS SF / AP) — Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the “Peanuts” crew will have a new home on Cupertino-based Apple’s streaming service.

Apple has struck a deal with DHX Media to produce new “Peanuts” content. The global children’s content and brands company will develop and produce original programs for Apple including new series, specials and shorts based on the beloved characters.

“Peanuts” was created by Charles M. Schulz in 1950.

DHX will produce original short-form STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) content that will be exclusive to Apple, including astronaut Snoopy.

Peanuts Worldwide and NASA recently signed a Space Act Agreement, designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

