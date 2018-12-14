ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) — Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer; and the family of a Bay Area four-year-old worries she may be one of the next.

Norah Gratz-Lazarus was recently diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Fanconi anemia, which – if untreated – increases her risk of leukemia or bone marrow failure to 90 percent.

The good news: there is a cure for blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. The bad news: Norah only has about a 50% chance of finding a bone marrow match.

While National Marrow Donor Program says its Be The Match Registry does haves 30 million donors worldwide, in a 2017 report, the program said that only about half of the potential donors are willing or able to donate when asked.

Minority and mixed-race populations, like Norah who is Ashkenazi Jew, are underrepresented in the registry.

The donor program says black patients have about a 23 percent chance of finding a match, while Hispanic or Latino patients have a 46 percent chance.

And while Caucasians make up a majority of the donors, even white patients only have a 77% chance of finding a marrow match.

Unlike matching blood types, matching marrow tissue is much more complex due to the sheer genetic diversity in each ethnic group. Like Norah, 70 percent of patients don’t have a match in their own family.

While Norah doesn’t need a bone marrow match now, she likely will in a few years. So her parents have made it their mission to increase donors on the registry with their “Norah Needs You” campaign, urging people – especially Ashkenazi Jews – to join the registry.

The process is simple: sign up online and Be The Match sends you a kit. Then simply swab and send it back.

Norah’s birthday is one week away and between now and then more than 3,000 people will be diagnosed with blood cancer, treatable only if they find a match.

So far the Norah Needs You campaign has signed up more than 450 people. Their goal is 10,000. Her parents point out that even if you can’t save Norah, there are thousands of others out there right now waiting for a match.

California law mandates your employer give you up to five days paid leave to donate bone marrow. Norah’s parents are now lobbying California lawmakers to introduce a law similar to one that was just passed in Washington State, which would mandate the DMV to provide information about the bone marrow registry when you renew or apply for your driver’s license.