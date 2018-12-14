SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Dana Simonds Friday morning sentenced a Napa man to consecutive life terms in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Bodega Bay last year.

A jury convicted Timothy Lee Marble, 52, in November of forcible rape, oral copulation and lewd acts on April 1, 2017. The charges contained enhancements alleging Marble has a prior felony strike conviction and served a prior prison term.

The Napa girl encountered Marble at a Napa gas station after she had an argument with her family at her home on March 30, according to the prosecution.

Marble drove them somewhere in the country where they smoked marijuana together, and he allegedly made several sexual advances toward the victim.

Sheriff’s officials said when the girl rejected Marble’s advances, he tied her to a tree before sexually assaulting her. He then allegedly convinced the girl to use methamphetamine, and used a syringe to inject her with the drug.

The sheriff’s office said that at one point Marble used a razor blade and a knife to make small cuts to the victim’s legs. He also carved his name and the word “die” into the skin of her arm using the knife, which was still visible when she was found.

Marble allegedly assaulted the girl two more times while they were in his truck.

The girl escaped by jumping out of the truck on state Highway 1 near Harbor Way in Bodega Bay. Marble borrowed a cell phone to report a missing person to the sheriff’s office, and when a deputy arrived, the girl emerged limping and crying from bushes where she had been hiding, according to the prosecution.

The girl and a parent were in court today but they did not make a statement to the court and declined to comment after the sentencing.

Simonds sentenced Marble to life in prison without parole and 100 years to life on the five felony counts.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.