SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In keeping with the increasingly popular trend of law enforcement agencies commissioning videos to promote both a positive public image and safety, the San Francisco Police Department on Friday released a holiday video with a message.

The minute-long video kicks off with hip-hop remixes of a theme from ‘The Nutcracker’ and the the barking dog version of “Jingle Bells” featuring the department’s own four-legged K-9 unit officers before an action sequence of motorcycle officers driving around San Francisco to the tune of “Sleigh Ride.”

But this isn’t just a video Christmas card from the department. Near the end of the clip, a voice over accompanied by graphics emerges saying, “SFPD reminding you to slow down and drive safe and sober this holiday season.”

The Facebook post featuring the video included the following text:

“When you’re out and about celebrating the season, slow down your sleigh and watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists (along with elves and reindeer).

Have a holiday season full of happy memories, not a lifetime of regrets. #SFPD reminds you to designate a driver if you plan on enjoying alcoholic eggnog or cider. Stay merry, bright & sober if you’re driving!”

The clip had already been viewed over 5,000 times and shared by 115 Facebook users only six hours after being posted.