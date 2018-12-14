PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — A popular burger joint is hoping to become a Bay Area favorite on top of the big following it enjoys on the East Coast and in Southern California.

Shake Shack is opening its first Bay Area outlet in Palo Alto on Saturday. Many people often compare the fast food chain to In-N-Out.

A hopeful Madison Sites stopped by the store Thursday only to find out it won’t be opened until this weekend. Sites said Shake Shack burgers are “fresher tasting and they’re local to the market that they’re in.”

Shake Shack representatives say they’ll partner with local growers to bring freshly made products to their customers. Aside from burgers, shakes and fries, they also sell beer and wine.

Many Shake Shack fans say it’s long overdue to have a store in the Bay Area. They believe more competition means better burgers.

So who’s better, In-N-Out or Shake Shack?

Burger lover Anna Zhang said she prefers the Shake Shack fries, but the In-N-Out burgers.

We caught up with Sam Schoesler at a nearby In-N-Out. “It’s a toss up,” he said. “Personally, Shake Shack has grown on me a lot lately. There’s a lot more variety. In-N-Out is a classic. But Shake Shack has a lot of different cool options and really good flavors.”

If you plan to give it a try Saturday, it’s in Palo Alto at the Stanford Shopping Center, across from the Bloomingdale’s store.