SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Oakland nurse and mother, forced by U.S. immigration officials to return to Mexico earlier this year, was back in the Bay Area Saturday night, reunited with her children.

The case of Maria Mendoza-Sanchez made national headlines when she and her husband were forced to return to Mexico, leaving three of their older children behind.

With the help from officials at Oakland’s Highland Hospital, she was recently awarded an H-1B visa and allowed to return to the Bay Area.

“I’m really happy to be back,” said Mendoza-Sanchez as she held a bouquet of roses at San Francisco International Airport. “I’m very thankful.”

She recalled for reporters a phone call with her attorney asking if there was some way she could return to her family.

“I said to him, asking him that there should be some way I should be able to come back. I was trying to go to Canada, but I said I haven’t done anything (wrong) there has to way, there has to be a waiver, there has to be something for somebody like me.”

Her attorney explained the HB-1 visa process — a visa awarded to skilled workers to live in the United States. All she needed was a sponsor. The Alameda Health System which runs Highland Hospital agreed to sponsor her.

“There is a small chance, but we can give it a try,” she was told.

“I’m very happy I’m here,” she said. “I’m home, back to my kids and ready to go back to work.”

Senator Dianne Feinstein said she was pleased Mendoza-Sanchez was granted the visa, given the nurse’s contributions to her community.

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted: “Welcome back to Oakland, Maria. Your community awaits you with open arms!”

Oakland congresswoman Barbara Lee said in a statement: “I am thrilled that Maria Mendoza-Sanchez has finally been reunited with her family. Maria’s unjust deportation was a loss for her family, loved ones and our entire East Bay community. I couldn’t be happier that Maria has been able to return home in time for the holidays.”

Mendoza-Sanchez and her husband, Eusebio, entered the country illegally over two decades ago. Over the 23 years since, they had married, established careers and raised four children in Oakland.

The couple said they had tried on several occasions to become documented immigrants, but their efforts failed and in August they along with their youngest child were forced to return to Mexico.