UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Northbound Union City Boulevard partially reopened at noon Saturday after a water main break that has closed the street since Thursday night, police said.

Northbound traffic along the roadway was limited to just one lane beginning at Smith Street and ending just south of Whipple Road, according to a release from Union City police.

Southbound lanes were also reduced to a single lane, between Whipple and just north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Although the roadway partly reopened, motorists should expect delays and are urged to seek alternate routes, police said.

The Alameda County Water District has been at the scene since Thursday to repair the water line.

There is no estimate for when the roadway will be completely repaired.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed