SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Air quality officials have put out a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area, asking residents not to burn indoors or outdoors due to poor air quality.

Winds are forecast to blow southeast, bringing smoke from the San Joaquin Valley into the Bay Area, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. That will be compounded if residents here light fires.

“Smoke from the 1.4 million fireplaces in the region pollutes our air,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the air district.

The alert bans burning in fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits and other wood-burning devices.

“Like cigarette smoke, wood smoke contains fine particles and carcinogenic substances that make the air harmful to breathe inside and outside the home,” air quality officials said.

First-time violators will be given the option to take a wood smoke awareness class in lieu of a $100 fine. Fines increase with consecutive violations, officials said.

