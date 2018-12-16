PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Petaluma police arrested a man suspected of attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, officials said. The suspect is 24-year-old Gerardo Hernandez from King City.

Police received calls on Saturday from witnesses saying that a Hernandez drove his vehicle, a maroon GMC van, into two pedestrians in the SMART Train parking lot in Petaluma.

According to statements from witnesses, Hernandez entered the parking lot and appeared to drive directly at the female and male she was with.

Police later learned that the female was Hernandez’s ex-girlfriend. The license plate from Hernandez’s vehicle was previously involved in two other cases: assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence from December 14.

After the incident, officers located Hernandez’s van and followed it, attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Hernandez didn’t yield and a vehicle pursuit initiated.

During the pursuit, Hernandez exceeded the posted speed limits, drove through four stop signs without stopping and onto the wrong side of the road to pass a vehicle on Kenilworth Dr.

Prior to the end of the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle also collided with another vehicle. The vehicle only sustained minor damage and no one was injured due to this collision.

The two victims do not appear to have life-threatening injuries after being driven into by Hernandez.

Hernandez was booked into Sonoma County Jail on the following charges: two counts of attempted murder, felony DUI causing injury, felony evading a peace officer, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic violence.

His bail was set at $1 million.