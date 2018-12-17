  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman became San Jose’s 22nd pedestrian fatality of the year early Monday after she was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the collision occurred around 12:46 a.m. at the intersection of North 1st Street and East Rosemary Street. He said the woman suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

She was transported to a hospital, where she died. Her identity was not released.

Garcia said there was currently no suspect or suspect-vehicle information. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 408-277-4654.

The California Highway Patrol temporarily closed the off-ramp from southbound Interstate Highway 880 as police investigated the collision, but Garcia said all roads have since reopened.

The incident was San Jose’s 46th fatal crash and the woman was the 50th victim to die in a traffic-related incident. She was 22nd pedestrian fatality of 2018 — up from 16 pedestrians who were killed in 2017.

