SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – An Oakland police officer remains in stable condition late Sunday night after he was shot while off duty Saturday in San Leandro, an Oakland police spokeswoman said.

Oakland police Officer Felicia Aisthorpe said that no other details of the incident, including the basic circumstances of the shooting are being released Sunday night. The identity of the officer also was not released.

The San Leandro Police Department is conducting the investigation into the shooting. A message left with that department Sunday night was not immediately returned.

