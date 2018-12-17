SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A close call at an East Bay high school Monday after police arrest a freshman who officers said was armed with a knife and explosive components.

Police were called to Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon Monday morning after classmates told school staff another student had a knife.

Officers located the student, discovered the knife and also found the student to be in possession of an acid that can be used to create explosives.

The 14-year-old was booked into juvenile hall in Martinez.

No word yet on that student’s identity. Police said there are no additional threats to the school.