  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arrest, Crime, Explosive, High school, Knife, San Ramon, teen

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A close call at an East Bay high school Monday after police arrest a freshman who officers said was armed with a knife and explosive components.

Police were called to Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon Monday morning after classmates told school staff another student had a knife.

Officers located the student, discovered the knife and also found the student to be in possession of an acid that can be used to create explosives.

The 14-year-old was booked into juvenile hall in Martinez.

No word yet on that student’s identity. Police said there are no additional threats to the school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s