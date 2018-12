SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police were investigating a bomb threat at Lowell High School on Monday that forced the evacuation of students.

According to police the threat came around 1:10 p.m., after most students had left campus.

District officials issued a tweet saying police evacuated Lowell High and neighboring Lakeshore Elementary as a precaution.

The students were released for the remainder of the day.

No more details were available.