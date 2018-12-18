DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Dublin police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly stealing numerous packages off the porches of Dublin homes residences, officials said.

The suspect is 27-year-old Coty McDowell.

Police said that all of the property McDowell stole was recovered following his arrest.

On Monday, December 17th, DPS arrested 27 year-old Coty McDowell for stealing numerous packages off the porches of Dublin residences. Stolen property recovered. Great combined effort by the community and DPS! pic.twitter.com/AP95WPdyBR — Dublin Police (@DublinCAPolice) December 19, 2018

Surveillance video showed McDowell stealing a package in broad daylight by driving up to the porch, grabbing a large box and immediately driving off in a getaway vehicle, which appeared to be a silver Subaru sedan.

Police didn’t mention the specifics of the thefts, such as how many homes McDowell hit or if he had repeatedly stolen from any homes.

A slew of package thefts have been happening across the Bay Area as thieves scour porches for incoming holiday orders. Residents awaiting packages should make sure to track their packages and opt for a confirmation signature upon delivery, if available.

If none of the above options are available, customers can store packages for pickup at an Amazon locker location or ask family/neighbors/friends to retrieve their packages.

There was no further information about where McDowell was booked and exactly what charges he’ll face.