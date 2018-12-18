  • KPIX 5On Air

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Dublin police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly stealing numerous packages off the porches of Dublin homes residences, officials said.

The suspect is 27-year-old Coty McDowell.

Police said that all of the property McDowell stole was recovered following his arrest.

Surveillance video showed McDowell stealing a package in broad daylight by driving up to the porch, grabbing a large box and immediately driving off in a getaway vehicle, which appeared to be a silver Subaru sedan.

Surveillance footage still of McDowell walking away with a large box.

Police didn’t mention the specifics of the thefts, such as how many homes McDowell hit or if he had repeatedly stolen from any homes.

A slew of package thefts have been happening across the Bay Area as thieves scour porches for incoming holiday orders. Residents awaiting packages should make sure to track their packages and opt for a confirmation signature upon delivery, if available.

ALSO READ: Front Porch Package Thief Suspects Arrested In Pleasanton

If none of the above options are available, customers can store packages for pickup at an Amazon locker location or ask family/neighbors/friends to retrieve their packages.

There was no further information about where McDowell was booked and exactly what charges he’ll face.

