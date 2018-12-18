SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Rough waves remain a risk to beachgoers and marine operators through late Tuesday afternoon across Bay Area coastlines, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite a High Surf Warning ending on Monday night, meteorologists have set a High Surf Advisory from the north end of Sonoma County to the southern end of Monterey County until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Swells are expected to come from the west-northwest at 16-to-20 feet every 17-to-19 seconds, according to meteorologists, and will produces break waves of up to 20-to-30 feet and possibly larger ones at break points.

Meteorologists expect the wave energy to subside as the day progresses, but the waves may produce localized beach erosion or coastal flooding.

