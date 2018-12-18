Penny Marshall attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS SF) — The publicist for “Laverne & Shirley” star Penny Marshall confirmed Tuesday morning that the actress and film director has died at age 75 in Los Angeles from diabetes complications.

Mashall’s publicist, Michelle Bega, said Marshall passed away in her Hollywood Hills, Calif., home on Monday.

The actress was best known for playing Laverne DeFazio on “Laverne & Shirley,” the popular sitcom spinoff series from “Happy Days” that starred Marshall and Cindy Williams as two brewery workers living in Milwaukee that ran from 1976 until the show was cancelled in 1983, but she would embark on a successful career as a director during the ’80s.

Making her directorial debut with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” in 1986, Marshall became the first woman to direct a film to gross more than $100 million with “Big,” the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks. She also directed “A League of Their Own,” ”Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Awakenings.”

