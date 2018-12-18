  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Penny Marshall
Penny Marshall attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS SF) — The publicist for “Laverne & Shirley” star Penny Marshall confirmed Tuesday morning that the actress and film director has died at age 75 in Los Angeles from diabetes complications.

Mashall’s publicist, Michelle Bega, said Marshall passed away in her Hollywood Hills, Calif., home on Monday.

The actress was best known for playing Laverne DeFazio on “Laverne & Shirley,” the popular sitcom spinoff series from “Happy Days” that starred Marshall and Cindy Williams as two brewery workers living in Milwaukee that ran from 1976 until the show was cancelled in 1983, but she would embark on a successful career as a director during the ’80s.

Making her directorial debut with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” in 1986, Marshall became the first woman to direct a film to gross more than $100 million with “Big,” the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks. She also directed “A League of Their Own,” ”Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Awakenings.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s