PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Petaluma police are investigating a pair of deaths in the city on back-to-back days that they believe could be opioid overdose deaths.

The first was reported at 11:11 a.m. Sunday when the roommate of a 19-year-old Petaluma man contacted police saying he was not responding to requests to open the door at a residence in the 800 block of Lakeville Circle.

Police said they forced entry into the room and found the man without a pulse. Officers and paramedics attempted CPR, but he died. The man’s name is not being released.

The second death was reported at about 4:45 a.m. Monday when police were dispatched to the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue for a report of a possible drug overdose.

Police said the drug Narcan was administered to try to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and CPR was attempted, but the man, a 67-year-old Petaluma resident, also died.

Both of the bodies were transported to the Sonoma County coroner’s office to determine an official cause of death. Both cases are under investigation.

