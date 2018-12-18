SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — Singer-songwriter Jesse Colin Young took on the Northern Marin Water District in hopes of preserving the ridge top view from his family property, at a hearing Tuesday.

The District wants to replace an old water tank on top of the ridge. Young says it will obstruct his view.

That view may have once served as inspiration for the musician. Young named his recording company, “Ridge Top Music.”

On Tuesday, the Marin Board of Supervisors met to decide who would prevail.

The old tank is above Inverness. Chief Water District engineer, Rocky Vogler says it must be replaced.

“Originally, these tanks, the original tanks, were constructed prior to 1970s,” said Vogler.

Young did not show on Tuesday. His attorneys, who were present said he was on tour.

Instead, the singer’s godson, Ethan Turner read a statement from Young: “Being at the peak of the ridge top this concrete tank will overshadow all of the surrounding properties and our family property.”

However, when neighbors lined up to speak at Tuesday’s meeting, not one was against the new tank.

“We would like the considerations of the entire community, which supports this project as originally proposed, taken into consideration,” said Inverness Ridge Association President Tim Stanton.

Jennifer Howard lives on the ridge, too.

“I urge you, along with the rest of my neighbors, to support the North Marin Water District,” she said.

One of the main concerns was having enough water for firefighting. The new tank will more than double the current 50,000 gal tank to 125,000 gallons.

“The County Fire stated goal is to be able to provide firefighting water flows equivalent to 1000 gallons per minute, for two hours,” Vogler explained.

It will also serve the drinking needs of the town of Inverness.

The supervisors listened for more than an hour, then voted unanimously, approving the project as planned. However, the Youngs will receive $5,000 to buy trees for future landscaping.

Young’s attorney said he would continue working with the Water District.