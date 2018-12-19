SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — San Jose police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who ran over two elderly women Wednesday who were walking to work.

It happened in a crosswalk on 33rd Street at Berrywood Drive near Ann Darling Elementary School at approximately 6:37 a.m.

A neighbor’s surveillance video shows how the accident happened. Unfortunately, the women do not activate the crosswalk’s flashing lights before they enter the roadway.

Seconds later, a car is seen speeding toward the crosswalk, then striking both women who are thrown to the curb. The driver then makes a U-turn, checks on the women and drives off.

“It was hit and run so the person should have been more responsible,” said Nitisha Kour, whose 62-year-old mother is one of the victims.

“She’s in the hospital, she’s going to need two surgeries for her shoulder and her leg. And the other lady is going to need two surgeries as well. And they are both in the trauma center,” Kour said.

The accident has shaken up the close-knit Sikh community where both women live. Kour said both women were walking to the bus stop to go to work as housekeeper. “It’s hard times, this is their first accident,” said Kour.

Long skid marks show the car’s path into the crosswalk. Neighbors say cars often speed on 33rd Avenue, where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

The city recently installed a flashing crosswalk, but neighbors say more is needed.

“People go here 50 to 60 sometimes, in the night time, in the morning and in the afternoon,” said cab driver Amrit Singh, who lives in the neighborhood. “That is why I humbly request the city put in speed bumps, we need at least ten speed bumps here.”

Police have a copy of the surveillance video and are trying to identify the vehicle and driver.

“For whatever reason people flee the scene, maybe they are driving without a license, they don’t have insurance or they have a warrant out for their arrest,” said San Jose police spokeswoman Officer Gina Tepoorten. “But it’s not worth it, they risk additional charges by flying the scene.”

Tepoorten said the driver faces felony hit-and-run charges.