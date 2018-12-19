  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMSurvivor
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concord, Crime, Fatal shooting, Marijuana

CONCORD (CBS SF) — The owner of a Concord home shot an intruder Tuesday night who authorities think may have been targeting the homeowner’s pot-growing operation, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded at 9:20 p.m. to a home in the 4600 block of Phoenix Street after the homeowner called 911.

When officers arrived they went to the backyard of the home where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead there, police said.

The homeowner told police the man tried to get into his home and he shot the man because he feared for his life.

Police said the homeowner stayed at the home and spoke with investigators and was not arrested.

Police said the homeowner was cultivating marijuana at his home and distributing it. Investigators believe the homeowner was targeted because he was cultivating marijuana.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Scott Smith at (925) 603-5859 or the anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.

 

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s