CONCORD (CBS SF) — The owner of a Concord home shot an intruder Tuesday night who authorities think may have been targeting the homeowner’s pot-growing operation, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded at 9:20 p.m. to a home in the 4600 block of Phoenix Street after the homeowner called 911.

When officers arrived they went to the backyard of the home where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead there, police said.

The homeowner told police the man tried to get into his home and he shot the man because he feared for his life.

Police said the homeowner stayed at the home and spoke with investigators and was not arrested.

Police said the homeowner was cultivating marijuana at his home and distributing it. Investigators believe the homeowner was targeted because he was cultivating marijuana.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Scott Smith at (925) 603-5859 or the anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.