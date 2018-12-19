  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:BART, Dewey Academy, Graduation, MacArthur Station, Nia Wilson, Oakland

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A graduation ceremony for Dewey Academy in Oakland’s Class of 2018 was held on Wednesday evening, but was missing one student: Nia Wilson.

Sitting in Nia Wilson’s seat were a photo, flowers and a mortar board.

Wilson’s throat was slashed on the MacArthur BART platform as she and her sisters exited a train on July 22nd by John Cowell.

The graduation ceremony was filled with references to Wilson, including a video and speeches. Perhaps the most heartwarming moment was when her mother and father stepped on stage to accept their daughter’s diploma.

nia parents Emotional Grad Ceremony Held At Nia Wilsons High School

Nia Wilson’s parents smiled as they accepted their late daughter’s diploma. (CBS)

ALSO READNia Wilson’s Family Takes First Legal Action Against BART

“I’m very proud. This is an achievement that me and my daughter sat down and talked about several times. It’s so heartbreaking that she’s not here to experience this for herself,” Ansar Mohammed told KPIX 5.

