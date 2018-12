(CBS SF) — December 22nd will mark 70 years of KPIX broadcasting, and some of the people you’ve seen on Channel 5 over the years have a few thoughts on the milestone.

Former anchor Kate Kelly, former reporters Belva Davis and Barbara Rodgers, and a musical Mike Rowe are among those who have offered a video greeting and best wishes to the station, along with some of their on-air memories.

