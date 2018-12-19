SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities said a search for a suspect that shut down lanes of Highway 37 near Highway 121 at the Sonoma County line Wednesday afternoon became a rescue operation after the suspect jumped into the water.

At 3:19 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the police activity on eastbound lanes in the area of Highway 37 and Skaggs Island Road not far from Highway 121. Authorities said all lanes in both directions were currently blocked.

The Marin CHP office told KPIX 5 the activity was connected to a pursuit in which the driver pulled over on Highway 37 and fled on foot into the nearby brush.

About 20 minutes later, officials reported that all lanes had reopened, though the search for the suspect had become a rescue after the suspect jumped into the water and got stuck in the mud.

UPDATE: The eastbound lane of SR-37 between 121 and Mare Island has reopened. There is still lots of police activity in the area and drivers should expect delays through the area. — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) December 19, 2018

Authorities said drivers in the area should expect some residual delays.