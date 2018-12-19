SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Social media was filled with photos, videos and questions Wednesday night about the bright light and strangely illuminated smoke contrail seen in the skies that were visible across the Bay Area and California.
Dozens of people called and emailed the KPIX 5 newsroom asking what the phenomenon was, but the reason behind the light and smoke initially was a bit of a mystery.
Shortly before 7 p.m., the National Weather Service posted on Twitter that, while not 100 percent confirmed, the object seen was probably a meteor.
Many took to social media to post pictures of the phenomenon. Reports of the sightings were made as far away as Sacramento, the Tahoe area and Southern California.
KPIX newsroom Assignment Editor Brian Dinsmore took several photos on his drive home in the East Bay.
In some photos, a large illuminated circle was visible on the top of the smoke plume. There appeared to be an increasing likelihood that the object was a meteor burning up in the atmosphere.
There was some initial speculation that the lights could be related to a scheduled rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, but that launch was scrubbed early Wednesday evening.
Last October, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite into space before the rocket’s first-stage booster landed back at its California launch site, creating an uproar across California with the unusual contrails the launch left in the sky.
KPIX 5 will continue to update this developing story as more details surface.
I saw it as it was happening. An object was falling through the sky, not quite vertically. No looping. When the wide trail stopped, there was a smaller object with a glow that continued on down, and the sort of fizzled out.
The loop was emerged over several minutes as winds distorted the trail.