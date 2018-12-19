SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Social media was filled with photos, videos and questions Wednesday night about the bright light and strangely illuminated smoke contrail seen in the skies that were visible across the Bay Area and California.

Dozens of people called and emailed the KPIX 5 newsroom asking what the phenomenon was, but the reason behind the light and smoke initially was a bit of a mystery.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the National Weather Service posted on Twitter that, while not 100 percent confirmed, the object seen was probably a meteor.

Still not 100% certain, but evidence is growing the object seen was a meteor. A meteor can create a very high level cloud called a noctilucent cloud. @NASA has a great webpage explaining the cloud formation. https://t.co/eDquECamLl #cawx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 20, 2018

Many took to social media to post pictures of the phenomenon. Reports of the sightings were made as far away as Sacramento, the Tahoe area and Southern California.

Sorry for the defroster sound , wtf was this , Meteor ? Rocket ? pic.twitter.com/zNR4h5cPgP — Richard (@Richifornia) December 20, 2018

KPIX newsroom Assignment Editor Brian Dinsmore took several photos on his drive home in the East Bay.

In some photos, a large illuminated circle was visible on the top of the smoke plume. There appeared to be an increasing likelihood that the object was a meteor burning up in the atmosphere.

Did you see that bright light in the sky? Here's the view from West Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/Q83JMy8PSg — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) December 20, 2018

There was some initial speculation that the lights could be related to a scheduled rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, but that launch was scrubbed early Wednesday evening.

Launch Alert: we have declared a scrub for today's launch of the #DeltaIVHeavy. We will set up for a 24 hour recycle and the next launch attempt will be 12/20 at 5:31pm PST. — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 20, 2018

Last October, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite into space before the rocket’s first-stage booster landed back at its California launch site, creating an uproar across California with the unusual contrails the launch left in the sky.

KPIX 5 will continue to update this developing story as more details surface.