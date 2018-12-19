SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — SFPD officer Rain Olson Daugherty was arrested Tuesday for robbing a San Francisco bank, according to United States Attorney Alex. G. Tse and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett.

Olson was charged for the crime Wednesday morning; the incident occurred on Nov. 29 at the East West Bank in the Sunset district.

According to documents filed in connection with the case, Daugherty allegedly walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money in $50 and $100 denotations.

He did so while saying something along the lines of, “Calm down, just do it.”

The teller gave the robber a stack of cash, estimated to be around $9,000. A second teller witnessed the passing of the note and proceeded to alarm the bank’s manager and authorities after Daugherty left.

Daugherty is currently suspended without pay and is in federal custody, according to court documents. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

He was scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim on Wednesday for arraignment. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the FBI with assistance from the San Francisco Police Department.

Reporters from the SF Examiner reported that Daugherty was one of the SFPD officers involved in a racist text message scandal from earlier in 2018.