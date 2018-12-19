  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:2-alarm fire, House fire, Missouri St., Potrero Hill, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded Wednesday evening to extinguish a 1-alarm fire in Potrero Hill on the 700 block of Missouri St.

The fire was first reported around 5:00 p.m. There were initial reports of occupants of the residence trapped within, but around 5:15 p.m. rescue teams reported that the search for victims was clear.

At around 5:45 p.m., SFFD reported that one adult suffered from non-life threatening smoke inhalation and that one dog was rescued.

Fire officials advised to avoid the area, but assured that the fire was almost out and mostly safe.

Fire crews will remain on site to investigate the cause of the fire.

