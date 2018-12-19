SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded Wednesday evening to extinguish a 1-alarm fire in Potrero Hill on the 700 block of Missouri St.

WORKING FIRE 1ST ALARM, 709 MISSOURI ST, #SFFD UNITS ON SCENE. pic.twitter.com/9femLOCVad — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) December 20, 2018

The fire was first reported around 5:00 p.m. There were initial reports of occupants of the residence trapped within, but around 5:15 p.m. rescue teams reported that the search for victims was clear.

At around 5:45 p.m., SFFD reported that one adult suffered from non-life threatening smoke inhalation and that one dog was rescued.

Fire officials advised to avoid the area, but assured that the fire was almost out and mostly safe.

Yes. It’s mostly out. Just keep your windows closed. — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) December 20, 2018

Fire crews will remain on site to investigate the cause of the fire.