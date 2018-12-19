SALT LAKE CITY (CBS SF/AP) — The Golden State Warriors fell to the Utah Jazz on the road Wednesday night, with the final score reading 108-103.

Stephen Curry scored 32 points and Kevin Durant added 30 to lead Golden State in just its second loss in eight games.

After taking a three-point lead at halftime, the Jazz stayed in front through much of the third quarter as Ingles, Korver and Crowder combined for seven 3-pointers over the last half of the quarter.

Golden State was dominated by Utah 9-2 to open the fourth quarter. Ingles finished off the run with another outside basket, giving the Jazz a 93-82 lead.

Durant cut Utah’s lead to 106-103 on a 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining. He missed a potential tying basket from the corner with 39 seconds left. Andre Iguodala had a shot at another outside basket in the final seconds, but also missed. The offensive rebound went off Curry’s hands and out of bounds with 2.4 seconds left.

Utah used a 10-0 run to take a 19-11 lead in the first quarter.

The Warriors rallied when Curry took over in the second quarter.

Curry gave Golden State a needed spark with the rest of the team stagnating on offense. He totaled 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the quarter. Curry scored his last three baskets — a pair of layups and a 3 — to help fuel a 11-5 spurt that gave the Warriors a 48-42 lead.

Utah edged back in front 56-53 just before halftime when Ingles knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer in the corner and then stole the ball from Durant to set up a pair of free throws from Ricky Rubio.

Durant passed Gary Payton (21,813 points) for 32nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He now has 21,836 points.

Golden State held the Jazz to 39.8 percent shooting. It is the first time the Warriors lost this season after holding an opponent to under 40 percent from the field.

The Warriors will next face the Dallas Mavericks at Oracle Arena on Friday.