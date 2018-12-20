OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The lawyer for the man accused of fatally stabbing Oakland teenager Nia Wilson in a random attack at the MacArthur BART station told a judge Thursday her client suffers from paranoia and is not fit to stand trial for murder.

The declaration came at a plea hearing for 28-year-old John Lee Cowell, who has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the stabbing death of Wilson and the stabbing of Letifah Wilson, her 26-year-old sister, at the MacArthur station at 9:36 p.m. on July 22.

Prosecutors have added a special circumstance allegation that Cowell killed Wilson while lying in wait, an allegation that could result in the death penalty or life in prison without parole if he’s convicted.

Defense lawyer Christina Moore told the judge Cowell suffers from extreme delusion and paranoia. He was released from the Atascadero State Hospital, an all-male, maximum-security facility that houses mentally ill convicts who have been committed to psychiatric facilities, only 75 days before Wilson was killed.

No plea was entered Thursday and the judge ordered Cowell to return to court on Dec. 27th to consider the incompetency claim.

Cowell’s court appearance came less than 24 hours after an emotional graduation ceremony for Wilson’s classmates at Oakland’s Dewey Academy. Sitting in Wilson’s seat were a photo, flowers and a mortar board.

The ceremony was filled with references to Wilson, including a video and speeches. Perhaps the most heartwarming moment was when her mother and father stepped on stage to accept their daughter’s diploma.

ALSO READ: Nia Wilson’s Family Takes First Legal Action Against BART

“I’m very proud. This is an achievement that me and my daughter sat down and talked about several times. It’s so heartbreaking that she’s not here to experience this for herself,” Ansar Mohammed told KPIX 5.