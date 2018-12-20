MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A Mountain View man was arrested Thursday after a thorough investigation by law enforcement revealed that he was connected to a child pornography collection.

The collection contained over 300 photos and videos showing young children being sexually victimized by adults–some of them as young as six months old.

The arrested suspect is 31-year-old Marco Cordoba Alfaro of Mountain View.

Mountain View cyber crime officials were alerted in August by the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children about multiple suspected child pornography images being shared on a Tumblr page (Tumblr is a social media site similar to an individual’s blog).

Detectives confirmed that the images shared were pornographic in nature, and they began investigating who owned the Tumblr page.

During their investigation, detectives discovered a Dropbox cloud sharing account which contained over 300 additional pornographic videos and images of children. Because it was a Dropbox account, detectives mulled that the collection was not only being collected, but potentially shared with others.

Detectives learned that both the Dropbox and Tumblr accounts, as well as an affiliated email account, belonged to Alfaro through a series of search warrants.

Upon searching Alvaro’s home with a warrant, additional child porn materials were found. He was arrested at his San Jose workplace Thursday by Mountain View police, with the help of the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (SVICAC) Task Force.

Alfaro was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

“This case is heartbreaking. It’s unconscionable that any child anywhere is victimized and we will do all we can to ensure that justice is served,” said Mountain View police Lt. Mike Canfield.

“We appreciate the teamwork on this case, both internally and with our law enforcement partners.”