OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department intercepted an unusual intruder at the Oakland Airport early Thursday morning: a young wayward seal.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Twitter account posted video of the flippered infiltrator at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, joking that the little seal was probably looking to board “a flight to Hawaii” for the holidays.
The post said that deputies were able to herd the cooperative young sea mammal back into San Francisco Bay waters fairly easily, but posted a follow-up message shortly after 9 a.m. that the seal had returned. Deputies put a call in to marine mammal experts to get the seal evaluated and safely returned to the water.