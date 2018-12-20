OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department intercepted an unusual intruder at the Oakland Airport early Thursday morning: a young wayward seal.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Twitter account posted video of the flippered infiltrator at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, joking that the little seal was probably looking to board “a flight to Hawaii” for the holidays.

This little seal decided to pay a visit to @IFlyOAKland this morning. We are not sure where he was trying to go but likely a flight to Hawaii. He was very cooperative and deputies coaxed him back to the bay where he is safe. pic.twitter.com/Taa3VUXsv9 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) December 20, 2018

The post said that deputies were able to herd the cooperative young sea mammal back into San Francisco Bay waters fairly easily, but posted a follow-up message shortly after 9 a.m. that the seal had returned. Deputies put a call in to marine mammal experts to get the seal evaluated and safely returned to the water.