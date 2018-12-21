SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly ran over her former boyfriend in parking lot of Analy High School, authorities said.

Sebastopol police were called to the school at 10 a.m. Thursday after a student was struck by a car in the school’s parking lot.

Witnesses told police that a 17-year-old girl had deliberately drove her vehicle at her former boyfriend, struck him and then attempted to flee the scene. Video surveillance tapes confirmed the witnesses statements.

Investigators said the video showed that the suspect quickly backed her vehicle out of a parking space as the victim was walking nearby in the lot. The suspect then accelerated her vehicle directly toward her former boyfriend, slowing momentarily before accelerating again while steering toward him and deliberately striking him.

After being struck by the vehicle, the victim fell to the ground in front of the vehicle. The suspect then drove her vehicle over the victim’s body and accelerated away.

Meanwhile, her former boyfriend was being aided by others as he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the Sonoma County Juvenile Detention Facility for attempted murder and domestic battery with injury. The identities of the involved parties will not be released due to their ages.