Police outside the Daly City BART station. (CBS)

DALY CITY (KPIX) — Police are investigating reports of shots fired outside the Daly City BART station.
KPIX has learned the incident began shortly after 3 p.m. on De Long Street across from the station.

KPIX Chopper 5 caught sight of several patrol cars at the station. It’s not clear if anyone was hit but SAMtrans confirmed that at least one of its buses may have been caught in the crossfire.

Officials say the buses were empty.

The incident prompted a ten-minute delay for trains but BART says service is up and running again with some delays.

