  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BART, Crime, Oakland, Police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning after he was pistol-whipped during a violent robbery near the MacArthur BART station in Oakland, officials said.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said the incident took place on the sidewalk on 40th Street near the station. Both Oakland and BART police were investigating the armed assault that took place during the morning rush hour at 8:45 a.m.

Authorities said during the assault, the gun discharged and fortunately no one was struck by the bullet.

Trost said the 40-year-old victim was taken to Highland Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The suspect remained at large and police have yet to release a description of him.

The incident did not impact train service at the station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s