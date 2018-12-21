OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning after he was pistol-whipped during a violent robbery near the MacArthur BART station in Oakland, officials said.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said the incident took place on the sidewalk on 40th Street near the station. Both Oakland and BART police were investigating the armed assault that took place during the morning rush hour at 8:45 a.m.

Authorities said during the assault, the gun discharged and fortunately no one was struck by the bullet.

Trost said the 40-year-old victim was taken to Highland Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The suspect remained at large and police have yet to release a description of him.

The incident did not impact train service at the station.