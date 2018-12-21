SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area cannabis vendors and distributors may have to destroy millions of dollars worth of marijuana due to a recall over falsified test results at a Northern California lab.

The recall affects some 29 distributors that worked with Sacramento-based Sequoia Analytical Lab, according to the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

State inspectors allege that the labs director did not perform certain mandatory tests for pesticides over that last four months. The lab’s director, Marc Foster was forced to surrender his business license.

The Bureau said more than 800 batches may have been affected. In a letter sent this week, distributors were instructed to contact retailers and ask them to return the affected batches for re-sampling and re-testing by another lab.

A single batch can weigh much as 50 pounds.

The companies hit hardest by the recall are BSeen Distribution and Connected Management. Both distributors had more than 200 batches tested by Sequoia.

BSeen Distribution CEO Tom Fortunato told the Marijuana Business Daily that their vendors have been notified and approved for retesting by other labs.

“We work with a lot of vendors here, both big box and artisan type. And this has been pretty painful for some of our smaller vendors,” Fortunato said.