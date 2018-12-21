  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:AT&T Park, Oakland Raiders, Raiders, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — The Oakland Raiders have had talks with the San Francisco Giants about playing home games at AT&T Park next season.

The Giants issued a statement Friday confirming the Raiders have expressed “initial interest” in playing in San Francisco in 2019.

The Giants new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told KPIX on Friday evening that he had just heard about the proposal.

The Giants confirmed their interest in a statement saying: “There has been initial interest expressed in exploring the opportunity of the Raiders playing at AT&T Park. Many details would need to be figured out. The Giants want to do what’s best for Bay Area fans.”

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020 but have no lease for next year. They had been in talks about renewing in Oakland before city officials sued the team over its planned move. The Raiders didn’t comment on the talks with the Giants.

The California Golden Bears played college football games at AT&T Park in 2011 when Memorial Stadium in Berkeley was being renovated.

The Raiders played their first four games in San Francisco in 1960 at Kezar Stadium.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

