MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Telephone scammers impersonating the Social Security Administration were trying get identification numbers and money from unsuspecting Bay Area residents.

According to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office the fake callers demand a fee to unlock social security accounts citing recent criminal activity. Then, they ask individuals to confirm their social security number.

The personal information can be sold or used later to commit identity theft.

The District Attorney’s Office advises residents that the Social Security Administration will never call or ask for numbers over the phone. The agency never asks for money, or the last four digits over the phone.

Individuals can report fraudulent activity to the Social Security Administration at (800) 772-1213 of file a complaint on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.