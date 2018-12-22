  • KPIX 5On Air

By Da Lin
Filed Under:Express Mail, Package Delivery, Priority Yule!, U.S. Post Office, U.S. Postal Service
(CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The partial government shutdown will not shutter the U.S. Postal Service. In fact, this is its busiest mailing and shipping week.

KPIX 5 found some people shipping last-minute gifts at the main San Francisco office on Saturday but time is quickly running out to get packages to their destination in time for Christmas.

The postal service will open select locations in the East Bay and South Bay on Sunday although, so far, none will be open in San Francisco. According to officials, only priority mail express-shipped items can make the Tuesday deadline.

Brian Lee said he was feeling relieved after shipping out his package Saturday.

“It’s got to get there. It’s got to get there by Christmas Eve … fortunately, I made it here by noon so everything looks good,” he said hopefully.

The following post offices will be open for retail service from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23:

EAST BAY POST OFFICES OPEN SUNDAY

Alameda Main
2201 Shoreline Drive, Alameda, CA 94501

Brentwood Main
18 Oak St., Brentwood, CA 94513

Concord Main
2121 Meridian Park Blvd., Concord, CA 94520

Fairfield Main
600 Kentucky St Fairfield, CA 94533

Hayward Main
24438 Santa Clara St., Hayward, CA 94544

Livermore Main
220 South Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550

Napa Main
1625 Trancas St., Napa, CA 94558

Oakland-Emeryville
1585 62nd St., Oakland, CA 94608

Oakland-Civic Center
201 13th St., Civic Center, Oakland, CA 94612

Pleasanton Main
4300 Black Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566

Richmond Main
1025 Nevin Ave., Richmond, CA 94801

San Leandro Main
1777 Abram Court, San Leandro, CA 94577

San Ramon Main
12935 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94583

Walnut Creek Main
2070 N. Broadway, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

SOUTH BAY POST OFFICES OPEN SUNDAY

Cupertino Main
21701 Steven Creek Blvd., Cupertino, CA 95014

Monterey Main
565 Hartnell St., Monterey, CA 93940

San Jose Eastridge Mall
128 Eastridge Mall, San Jose, CA 95122

San Jose Main
1750 Lundy Ave., San Jose, CA 95101

