MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A person was hit by a car on southbound Interstate 880 in San Jose Saturday afternoon after reportedly jumping from a moving car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported about 1 p.m., on I-880 near the Tasman Drive off-ramp, the CHP said.

The person, described only as male, was hit in the number 4 lane after jumping from a car, the CHP said.

No other information was immediately available about the incident.

Four lanes were initially closed but, as of 1:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened.

