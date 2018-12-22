SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL (CBS SF) – Two plumbers were rushed to the hospital after a carbon dioxide canister exploded inside an underground tunnel near San Francisco Airport leaving unconscious and the other scrambling to save his co-worker’s life.

It happened around 4 p.m on Saturday. Paramedics, firefighters and emergency crews arrived in a matter of minutes.

According to airport officials, the two were working under a building located at 649 Field Road, which is the prep and packaging building just north of the airport, when a carbon dioxide canister exploded.

One man was knocked unconscious by the fumes. Then, the other man tried to drag the unconscious man to safety, but had to leave him behind in the maze of tunnels. When he returned with a rescue team, the man was gone.

Crews worked to locate the second plumber for about an hour. By around 5:30 p.m., they found him.

According to airport officials, the man said he regained consciousness and was looking for an exit when the rescue team found him.

Both men were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

No word on their condition, or what caused the canister to explode.