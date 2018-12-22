EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Two people were hospitalized after a three-car crash Saturday morning on northbound Highway 101 in East Palo Alto, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A woman in her 40s was taken to a hospital with major injuries and a man in his 50s was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to CHP Officer David Morey. The driver of a third car was not injured.

The crash, near the Willow Road on-ramp, was reported at 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 10:30 a.m., all lanes had been reopened, according to Department of Transportation.

