REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Two people were injured, and one of them was arrested, after a two-vehicle collision tonight that snarled traffic on U.S. Highway 101 in and near Redwood City for hours, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported about 7:50 p.m. when a Mazda MX-5 and a Hyundai Sonata sedan collided on northbound 101 near the Whipple Road interchange in Redwood City, said CHP Officer Dave Morey.

Specifics about how the collision occurred are still being investigated, Morey said, but the Mazda ended up on its roof.

The driver of the Mazda, a man whose name was not available tonight, suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to Stanford Medical Center for treatment. He also was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Morey said.

Two people were in the Hyundai. The adult driver suffered moderate injuries, Morey said, and a 6-year-old passenger in the back seat was not injured.

The actions of both drivers are still under investigation, Morey said.

After the accident, all northbound lanes of 101 were closed briefly, and three lanes remained closed until after 9 p.m.

#UPDATE: Rollover crash on Highway 101 near Menlo Park results in injuries and a DUI arrest, the #CHP says. https://t.co/uO7PILwyA6 pic.twitter.com/JKyuriDGdJ — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) December 24, 2018

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.