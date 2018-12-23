SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) –The 49ers fell to the Chicago Bears 14-9 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday in a tight contest. With the loss, the 49ers (4-11) are 3rd in the 2019 NFL Draft order going into the last weeks of the season.

Robbie Gould kicked three field goals for the 49ers (4-11), who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

If the 49ers lose this game, they're guaranteed a top-9 pick. If the 49ers lose out, they're guaranteed a top-4 pick. The 49ers are 4-10, with 4+ quarters remaining in their season. There are still 14 teams that can finish with 6 wins or fewer. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 23, 2018

The game turned feisty in the fourth quarter, when San Francisco safety Marcell Harris hit Trubisky after he started sliding on a scramble near the Bears bench. Trubisky’s teammates took exception to the hit and a scuffle ensued with punches being thrown and San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman and Chicago receivers Joshua Bellamy and Anthony Miller all getting ejected.

Greg Mabin recovered at the San Francisco 24 with 1:52 to play, but the Niners were unable to convert when Nick Mullens threw a deep incompletion on fourth-and-4 from the Chicago 45 instead of scrambling for the first down.

The Bears struggled to do much offensively all game but managed a TD drive on their final possession of the second quarter and first of the third quarter.

The Niners got in position for a possible go-ahead score in the fourth quarter before Mullens’ pass deflected off Marquise Goodwin’s hands for an interception by Trevathan with 7:37 to play.

Gould kicked three field goals in the first half against his former team after making all five in a 15-14 win at Chicago last year. Gould was cut by the Bears before the 2016 season. Cody Parkey missed a 37-yard field goal for Chicago in the first quarter.

The 49ers finally got a takeaway. Trubisky threw a lateral to Tarik Cohen in the second quarter that ended up in a fumble recovery by DeForest Buckner. The Niners had gone a record six full games and 399 defensive plays without a takeaway since last recording one Oct. 28 at Arizona.

San Francisco added the second fumble recovery and has just seven takeaways on the year, on pace for its fewest in a season.

INJURIES

49ers: RB Matt Breida (ankle), WR Dante Pettis (left knee) and TE Garrett Celek (concussion) all left the game with injuries in the first half and didn’t return. CB K’Waun Williams left in the second half with a knee injury.

The 49ers will next face the Los Angeles Rams on the road.