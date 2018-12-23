Filed Under:CHP, Fatal accident, Fatal crash, Highway 101, Multi-Vehicle Collision, San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — All lanes have reopened after a fatal multiple-vehicle collision Sunday morning in San Bruno on northbound Highway 101 by the San Francisco International Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person died in the collision that was reported around 3:30 a.m. on the freeway at North Access Road. No other information was immediately available.

The CHP canceled the Sig-alert for the area at 8:31 a.m.

