SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — During the partial shutdown of the federal government, however long it lasts, most physical spaces that make up the Golden Gate National Recreation Area will remain open, though services will be substantially curtailed.

The National Park Service says that areas to remain open will include the Presidio Visitor Center and the open areas of Ocean Beach, Crissy Field, Lands End and the Marin Headlands.

The park service will not provide services — maintenance, janitorial, bathroom service, check-in or making reservations — at NPS-owned campgrounds. People with reservations will have no guarantees of a campsite during the shutdown. The shutdown is expected to last at least through Thursday and possibly longer.

The park service is also working with the Presidio Trust, the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy and park concession operators to determine the practicality of agreements to allow access to Alcatraz and to Muir Woods.

For updates on what GGNRA areas that will remain open during the shutdown, go to http://doi.gov/shutdown

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed