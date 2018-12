WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump said Defense Secretary James Mattis will leave his job sooner than had been planned last week and he is appointing Deputy Secretary Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary of defense. In a tweet Sunday, the president said Shanahan would step into the new role on Jan. 1.

I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019. Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

CBS News correspondent David Martin first reported the news on “Face the Nation” Sunday, citing a senior administration official.

CONTINUE READING AT CBS NEWS