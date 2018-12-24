BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) — One person has died following a fiery solo-vehicle crash off a cliff on State Highway 1 in unincorporated Sonoma County near Bodega Bay early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The CHP said the crash was first reported around 12:39 a.m. near the Salmon Creek Beach Ranger Station.

A vehicle reportedly went off a cliff and caught fire. According to the CHP, the driver was the only person in the car and was found dead inside the vehicle. There are no other injuries, CHP said.

The Bodega Fire Department and Monte Rio Fire Department responded to the crash and put the fire out,The southbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed during the incident. Authorities said there was no indication yet as to what might have happened to cause the crash.