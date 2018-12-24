OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will host 32 students from Oakland public schools for a special game experience on Christmas Day when the team takes on the Los Angeles Lakers.



The students, ranging in age from 7 to 12, will be given a behind-the-scenes arena tour and lunch, “with multiple surprises throughout the day,” according to a team news release



The students were identified through the nonprofit Oakland Public Education Fund, which has raised more than $60 million in the past five years to supplement educational programs



The Christmas Day event, presented in partnership with Chase, is part of the Warriors’ “Season of Giving”. Players, coaches, legends, executives and front office staff have volunteered more than 500 hours, helped serve more than 3,000 meals and donated more than 2,000 toys and 500 turkeys over the past two months, according to the team.